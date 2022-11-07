Winter Window Insulation: What You Need to Know

Replace Drafty Windows

Whatever the culprit, there comes a time when drafty windows simply need to be replaced. Poor installation, the natural degradation of age, and single-pane glass without additional layers of protection all lead to chilly drafts that, eventually, must be addressed. When replacing windows, keep these things in mind:

Greatly altering shape or size will increase replacement cost and timeline. If you plan to undertake a larger replacement project, consider planning to start at the end of summer or the beginning of fall so the newly installed windows are in place before temperatures drop.

Installation matters. Working with Pella’s professional installers will ensure that both pocket installations and full frame installations are completed to an exacting and high standard. Professional replacement window installation closes any gaps and ensures a tight seal, which is the best way to insulate windows.

If the time for window replacement is near but you need more time to budget and plan, there are also ways to temporarily enhance your home’s insulation performance.