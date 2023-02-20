Window Replacement - Everything You Need To Know
Posted
on February 20, 2023
For many homeowners, window replacement feels like a daunting and difficult task. However,understanding the basic process, how to measure for a window replacement, what can impact the cost of a replacement project, and how to achieve the best results possible can go a long way toward easing that stress. In this article, we’ll cover everything you need to know about window replacement before you start your own window replacement project.
What Does the Window Replacement Process Look Like?
There are many factors of window replacement projects that can impact what the individual process looks like, but the basic steps remain the same. The window replacement process typically consists of:
- Planning. When you decide it’s time for a replacement project, you start by breaking down the specifics. Look at your wants and needs, and start doing research.
- Measuring. Before you shop, having accurate measurements can make a big difference in how smoothly the process goes.
- Shopping. Consider the styles, materials, and features that you may want for your replacement windows.
- Installation. Working with window professionals like the window installers at Pella is the best way to ensure that your replacement window installation goes smoothly.
The most time-consuming part of this process is shopping and installation. While the installation itself can typically take place in a single day, finding the right windows and installers can take some time. Give yourself a projected timeline for the project, but contact local window companies to get a better idea of wait times and when an installation can reasonably be scheduled.
How Do You Measure for Window Replacement?
Getting accurate measurements is a very important part of any window replacement project. Even minor inaccuracies can turn an otherwise smooth project into a more complicated situation. Plus, inaccurate measurements can lead to an ill-fitting window that may be more susceptible to drafting or premature wear and tear. We’ve covered how to get accurate window measurements in the past, but the key rule of thumb is to measure the hole that will be left (and therefore needs to be filled), not just the size of the current opening. Measuring for your window replacement before visiting a showroom can help clarify your needs. However, it’s usually best to schedule an in-home consultation and let an expert obtain the most accurate measurements before your actual window purchase.
What Does Window Replacement Cost?
The range of window replacement costs is as wide as the selection of windows available. As with any home renovation project, varying factors will impact the end cost. That’s why it’s a good idea to set a budget at the beginning of the project. It can be useful to have two numbers in your planning: your ideal budget and your “will not go over” number. Having this flexibility built in from the start will make it easier to manage any curveballs in the process while still maintaining financial comfort.
Understanding the factors that can impact your project cost will also help you better prepare for the range you might encounter. Here’s a quick rundown of the top five factors that impact window replacement cost:
- Window Material. Each window material has its own strengths and weaknesses, and its own cost variables as well.
- Installation Requirements. There are different types of window installations, ranging from simple home window replacements to larger custom projects. More complex replacements will cost more than basic pocket replacements.
- Features and Options. Window technology has come a long way, and that means there are a plethora of features and options to choose from. The choices you make here will impact the final cost of your replacement project.
- Size and Quantity. It likely comes as no surprise that the number of windows you replace as well as their size are major players in determining the final cost.
- Window Style. Some styles are simply more expensive to produce than others, and therefore will come with a higher price tag. Keep this in mind when replacing multiple windows.
Work With the Pros at Pella for Quality Window Replacement
Armed with the knowledge in this article, you have everything you need to get started on your next window replacement project. Let the professionals at Pella guide you through the process for high-quality windows and an exceptional installation experience. Request a consultation to get started today.
