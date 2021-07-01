Measuring a window seems like a straightforward task. Height and width and you’re on your way!

The problem is, there’s a myriad of window sizes. And every window is custom-made for a custom fit for each individual opening.

So accuracy is everything. Even a minor mismeasurement can throw a wrench in the installation process and impact performance. You can avoid all that with these tips for getting your window measurements right.

How to Measure a Window

It’s true that you only need to measure height and width. But to ensure accuracy, you can’t take just two measurements — you need to make six.

To get the width, measure from left to right, jamb to jamb. Do it at the top, middle and bottom of the jambs to get three width measurements. For height, measure from the head down to the window sill on both sides and in the middle.