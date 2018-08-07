If you think about it, wood is the original window material. Technically, before modern homes, windows may have been made with mud or stone, but the first civilized version of a window was likely made with some type of wood.

Today, wood windows are still an extremely popular and viable option for homeowners. But why? Why should you choose wood windows? Is it for their look? Or is there more to it?

Let’s find out.

Benefits of wood windows

Wood is organic authentic and classic. Vinyl and fiberglass windows try to mimic the look and feel of wood windows. But nothing beats the real thing, especially if you’re going for an authentic look.