Senior Architectural Representative

Aaron Bueche is one of our Commercial Architectural Representatives and he joined the team in March, 2023! He graduated from Comstock Park High School where he participated in soccer, wrestling and track. He then graduated from GVSU where he continued playing soccer in a mens league. Prior to Pella, Aaron was an Admissions Counselor for WMU. Aaron keeps himself busy with his 1-year-old at home, and spends a lot of time with his wife, Rachel, and extended family in Grand Rapids. Outside of work, Aaron also enjoys running, mountain biking, and spending time outdoors.