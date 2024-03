Commercial Architectural Representative

Cade Colley is one of our Commercial Architectural Representatives and he's been with Pella Windows and Doors since 2020. Cade was born and raised in Brighton, MI and attended the University of Michigan. Prior to working for Pella, he worked as an Outside Sales Representative for Paychex. When he's not in the office, Cade enjoys reading and writing. He also strives to play basketball every day.