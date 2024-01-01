Trade Sales Representative - Kalamazoo

Steve Stanley is a Trade Sales Representative for Pella Windows and Doors in Kalamazoo. He’s been with the Pella team since 1991. Steve grew up in Portage, so he’s quite familiar with the territory he works in. He attended Michigan State University as well as Western Michigan University where he received his degree in Business and Marketing. Prior to Pella, Steve worked in lighting and fireplace sales. When he’s not in the office, Steve enjoys working on DIY projects, coaching, traveling and spending quality time with friends and family. He’s married to his wonderful wife, Shelly, and together they have a daughter, Megan, and a son, Matt.

269.207.6029

sstanley@pellabyhorne.com