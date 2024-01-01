Retail Sales

Hello, my name is Ashley Hart. I have worked for Pella since 2021. Originally, I am from the Plymouth area – but currently my husband, Aaron, and our new baby Addison live in Huntertown. We love the outdoors and go cycling whenever we can!

Fun Facts – I’ve biked across the country and hiked to the summit of the largest free sanding mountain in the world.

Random Fact – I’m 6ft tall and drive a mini cooper lol!

I also have a passion for volunteering. Two organizations I support are Kate’s Kart and Bike the US for MS. Always happy to talk about these two great organizations.

Contact Ashley: AHart@Pellani.com