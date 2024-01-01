Trade Sales - Petoskey

Bill Clutter is one of our Trade Sales team members in Petoskey, and he’s been working with Pella Windows and Doors since 2009 (a grand total of 10 years, with a minor break in between years 7 and 8). Prior to working with Pella, Bill was involved in a variety of professions. Interior design, space planning, furniture sales, print advertising sales, private investigator, furniture warehouse/delivery manager, owning a small business (Showbiz Video)…you name it, Bill’s probably done it! Outside of work, you’ll most likely find him spending time on the lake, woodworking or playing with RC boats and planes. Bill’s happily married to his wife (Linda), and together they have a daughter (Erin) and three miniature Dachshunds (Reese, Rigby and Rebel).

231.330.1331

bclutter@pellabyhorne.com