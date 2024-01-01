In-Home Sales Consultant

Brayden Briggs, a seasoned Pella team member since his move to Nashville five years ago, boasts a diverse and dynamic background. Originating from north of Denver, CO, and raised in Birmingham, AL, Brayden's competitive spirit was honed on the football field as a Division 1 offensive lineman at Gardner Webb University. His drive for excellence transitioned seamlessly into his professional life, earning him the Presidents Club award twice and the Designworks Inner Circle honor twice. Brayden takes pride in cultivating lasting relationships, valuing repeat customers as a testament to the exceptional service and quality delivered on the first encounter.