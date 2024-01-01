General Manager, Replacement Sales

David Simmons brings 16 years of invaluable experience to his role as General Manager of Replacement Sales at Pella. His dedication to excellence is evident, having earned the 2021 Director's Achievement Award for Nashville Replacement and securing a place in the Kuyper Club for exceptional sales performance. A testament to his consistency and commitment, David has been honored with 11 Presidents Club Awards. Residing in Brentwood with his family and dogs, he balances professional success with a passion for creating meaningful moments at home.