<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Our Team

Trusted window replacement and installation company

Meet your local Pella team of Nashville

Our talented, experienced, and customer-focused team is dedicated to helping every customer select the right product for his or her home and budget. Our goal is not only to make our customers happy but also to make you so pleased with your experience that you can’t wait to refer your friends and family.

We look forward to meeting you and working together on your next window and door replacement project.

Interested in joining the Pella of Nashville team? Please visit our careers page.

Leadership

Jonathan Marrero

Jonathan Marrero

Replacement Sales Manager

Read Bio
David Simmons

David Simmons

General Manager, Replacement Sales

Read Bio

Showroom Coordinator

Julie Sundem

Julie Sundem

Showroom Ambassador

Read Bio

Replacement Sales

Nicole Reinhart

Nicole Reinhart

In-Home Sales Consultant

Read Bio
Brayden Briggs

Brayden Briggs

In-Home Sales Consultant

Read Bio
Brittany Coffman

Brittany Coffman

In-Home Sales Consultant

Read Bio
Matthew Higuera

Matthew Higuera

In-Home Sales Consultant

Read Bio
Sam Mang

Sam Mang

In-Home Sales Consultant

Read Bio

Henry Mosley

In-Home Sales Consultant

Daniel Stewart

Daniel Stewart

In-Home Sales Consultant

Read Bio

Contact Us