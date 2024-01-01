In-Home Sales Consultant

Brittany Coffman, a Pella veteran of 10 years and a 3-time Presidents Club winner, blends her deep industry knowledge with a rich life filled with outdoor activities like hiking, kayaking, and skiing, and a passion for live sports and cooking. A Franklin, TN native and MTSU alumna with a unique degree in concrete, business, and sales, Brittany excels in creating tailored design solutions for her clients, backed by her early career in QC at a concrete ready-mix company. Her commitment to excellence is matched only by her dedication to family, including her husband (Daniel, who also works at Pella!) son, and daughter, and the strong ties she maintains within her community.