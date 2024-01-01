Architect & Builder Account Exec - Kalamazoo

Jake Smith is an Account Executive in the Architect & Builder Division and has been with Pella Windows and Doors since 2015. Prior to working for Pella, Jake received his Bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University and pursued a career in marketing. He now uses his skills to build relationships with architects, builders and homeowners across the Kalamazoo and Lansing regions with Pella. In his free time, you can find Jake in the great outdoors, traveling across the country or spending time working on his own historic home.

269.275.3342

jsmith@pellabyhorne.com