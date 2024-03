Trade Sales - Saginaw

Charles Raeth is a member of our Trade Sales team in Saginaw and he’s been with Pella Windows and Doors since 2019. Charles is originally from Florida, and he worked as a sales manager for ImproveIt Home Remodeling before joining the Pella team. When he’s not working, Charles enjoys hunting and shooting bows, as well as spending time with his family (his wife, 4 kids and 1 grandson).

810.404.7694

craeth@pellabyhorne.com