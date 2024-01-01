In-Home Sales Consultant

Caleb deMarigny, originally from Chicago and now thriving in Nashville for five years, seamlessly blends his passion for sports with professional acumen. A standout baseball player at Union University, where he graduated with a Business Degree, Caleb's competitive spirit and team-oriented mindset have translated well into his professional life. Alongside his wife, Lindsay, and as a new father to a daughter and a playful Golden Doodle named Rosie, Caleb embodies a balanced life of dedication and joy. Beyond work, he imparts his love for baseball through coaching, unwinds on the golf course, and revels in the excitement of college basketball. Caleb's rich background and hobbies not only make him a relatable figure but also enrich his contributions to our team and community, showcasing a commitment to excellence in every aspect of his life.