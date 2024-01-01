In-Home Sales Consultant

Matthew Higuera brings a dynamic blend of experience and passion to the Pella team, with a year's journey that has seen him excel both in sales and as a showroom ambassador. A former Marine, his discipline and dedication shine through in every endeavor. Hailing from Pleasanton, California, Matthew's love for the outdoors is evident in his avid hiking adventures, while his thrill-seeking side is captivated by the high-speed world of Formula 1 and rally car racing. His diverse interests and strong background make him a valuable asset to our team and a favorite among clients.