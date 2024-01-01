Architect & Builder Account Exec - Traverse City

Tim Brien is an Account Specialist in the Architect & Builder Division for Pella Windows and Doors in Traverse City. He’s been working with Pella since 2014. Tim was born and raised in Traverse City, but he made the move to South/Central Michigan to attend Spring Arbor University. He previously worked in healthcare before joining the Pella team. When he’s not working, Tim can most likely be found with his family. He has a wife (Tara), four kids (Mitchel, Griffin, Alyssa and Kashton), four cats and two dogs.

231.360.6541

tbrien@pellabyhorne.com