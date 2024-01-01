General Manager of Retail Sales

Chris Eckerd is the General Manager of Replacement Windows and he’s been with Pella Windows and Doors since 2009. Chris attended Central Michigan University (fire up chips!), and he previously worked as the Store Manager for ABC Supply and as the sales manager for various local home improvement companies before making the move to Pella. When he’s not working, you will most likely find Chris spending time with his family (wife, three kids and a dog) or enjoying a round of golf.

616.456.1596

ceckerd@pellabyhorne.com