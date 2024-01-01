Owner

Tom Schepperly is the Vice President of Trade and Commercial Sales. He's been a member of the Pella Windows and Doors team since 1987. Initially from the small town of Mancelona, Michigan, Tom made the move to Grand Rapids where he attended Davenport University. Prior to Pella, he was the Manager of Town & Country Furniture. When he's not in the office, Tom enjoys fishing, golfing, gardening and spending time with his family. He is happily married to his wife, Deb, and together they have three sons (Ben, TJ, and Joe) and their adorable dog, Holly.

616.456.1636

tschepper@pellabyhorne.com