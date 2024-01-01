Director - Special Projects

Jeff Kenney is the Vice President of Operations and has been working with Pella Windows and Doors since 2004. Prior to Pella, Jeff worked in various careers in the home improvement industry for most of his life. When he's not in the office, you will most likely find Jeff out exploring somewhere in the great outdoors. Camping, hiking, trekking, riding bikes, traveling and spending time in new places with his beautiful wife, Amber. Together they have three "kids," as all of them have fur (a dog, Birdy, and two cats, PJ and Ontario).