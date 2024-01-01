Senior Architectural Representative

Travis Hicks is an Architectural Sales Representative and he’s been working for Pella Windows and Doors since 2015. Travis was born and raised in Alma, Michigan, and he ended up attending Alma College. Prior to Pella, he worked in building material sales. Outside of the office, Travis loves to spend time in the great outdoors, whether through archery, hunting or fishing. He also enjoys playing a round of golf, as well as traveling with his wife.

989.620.4876

thicks@pellabyhorne.com