In-Home Sales Consultant

Daniel Stewart enriches our team with a wealth of experience, combining an eight-year tenure in the window industry with a diverse background from England. His years as a Manchester policeman and a professional soccer have endowed him with a unique perspective and a strong team spirit. Now firmly rooted in the States with his wife, Daniel has wholeheartedly embraces his community. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to service, he's ready to make every client interaction with Pella a memorable and positive experience.