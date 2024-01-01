David Shepard

Retail Sales Consultant

David has been in retail sales with Pella Sales, Inc. since 2000, but has been in the home improvement industry for over 28 years. David is focused on helping to guide our customers toward making great window and door decisions that would best suit their home and needs. His greatest strengths include creativity, a keen eye for detail, and the ability to visualize fantastic end results for each customer. David has been an outstanding sales performance leader in both 2004 and 2005 and has been recognized in the Pella Presidents Club in 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2013. Our Presidents Club is not only determined by top sales but also recognizes customer satisfaction at a very high level. In his free time David loves to spend time with his two grown sons, spend time at his home in Kettering as well as cycling, working out and photography.