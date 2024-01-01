Retail Sales Consultant - Grand Rapids

Derek Worley is one of our Retail Sales Representatives and he's been working for Pella Windows and Doors since 2020. Although Derek was born and raised in Ann Arbor, Michigan, he has called Colorado, Texas, Arizona, and Mexico home before making the move to Grand Rapids. Prior to Pella, Derek worked as the Branch Merchandising Manager for Dr. Pepper Snapple Group.

In his spare time, Derek enjoys traveling with his wife, playing golf, and spending time in his Masonic lodge. He also enjoys traveling and performing at pro-wrestling shows across the country.