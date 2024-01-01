Residential Sales Representative

Scott Mervenne is one of our Retail Sales Representatives in our Grand Rapids office. Scott has been with us since 2021. Originally from Coopersville, Scott attended Ferris State University. Before working at Pella Scott was the Owner of Southside Bar & Grill and was in Sales and Sales Management in Petroleum and Environmental Recovery Industries. Outside of work Scott enjoys golfing, bowling, and hanging out with his family and friends. Scott has been married for 28 years to his wife Laura and together have 4 kids Alex, Josie, Jevonn, and Jemeelah.

Please email Scott at smervenne@pellabyhorne.com