Senior Window & Door Consultant - Grand Rapids

Roger Hekstra is a Senior Window and Door Consultant for our Residential Division in Grand Rapids. He has been a member of the Pella Windows and Doors team since 2008. Roger is from Grandville and he attended Grand Rapids Community College, so he is quite familiar with the Greater Grand Rapids area. Prior to Pella, Roger was a self-employed home builder with Hekstra Homes & Construction. When he’s not in the office, Roger is an avid motorcyclist and he spends time with his wife, Mary. He also has two kids (Katie and Mitchell).

616.262.1987

rhekstra@pellabyhorne.com