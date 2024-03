Residential Sales Consultant

Todd Poyser is an Executive Window and Door Consultant for our Residential Division in Kalamazoo. He’s been with Pella Windows and Doors since 2006. Todd’s originally from Elkhart, Indiana, and he attended Ball State University. Prior to Pella, he worked in sales and account service. Outside of work, Todd enjoys fishing and spending time with his two cats.

269.655.6815

tpoyser@pellabyhorne.com