Residential Replacement Representative - Lansing

Tom Otis is one of our Residential Replacement Representatives in Lansing, and he has been with Pella Windows and Doors since 2002. Tom attended Ferris State University before landing careers in residential construction, framing and remodeling. When Tom is not working, you’ll most likely find him at his kids’ (Austin and Ashley) sporting events, working on projects around his home or driving/working on his 1953 F250 (which he frequently takes to car shows).

810.459.1180

totis@pellabyhorne.com