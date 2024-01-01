Warehouse Manager - Grand Rapids

Emma Pesci is one of our Retail Project Coordinators in Grand Rapids, and she has been working for Pella Windows and Doors since 2019. Emma grew up in a city in Wisconsin, roughly 10 miles West of Milwaukee. She made the move to Michigan to attend Grand Valley State University. Prior to Pella, Emma worked as a landscaper for five years, where she started as a “grunt” of the crew and worked her way up into a production management position. When she’s not at work, you will most likely find Emma rock climbing or with her roommate’s dog, JJ, aka “the most snuggly dog in the world.”

