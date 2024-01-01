Trade Sales Manager

Eric Glorioso is the Trade Sales Manager for our New Construction and Remodeling Segment here at Pella of Columbus. Eric has a degree in Architecture from The Ohio State University and has been in the construction industry his entire career. He has over 27 years of experience with Pella Windows and Doors, and he leads a team of 10 sales representatives in the Central Ohio Territory. His greatest strengths include delivering on the customer experience and commitments. He has a passion to lead, train, and build relationships. Eric lives in the Columbus area with his wife, and he has two adult sons attending The Ohio State University.