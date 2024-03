Accounting & Billing Coordinator

Gloria Marlowe is one of our Accountants in Grand Rapids and has been working for Pella Windows and Doors since 1987. Gloria attended Northern Michigan University up in Marquette, Michigan. She then went down to Nashville to work for Pella Tennessee for 4 years before moving back to Michigan. Previous positions within Pella have included working in the Shop Office, the Service Department, and in the Order Entry Department.