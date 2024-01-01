Residential Replacement Representative | Grand Rapids

Jacob Schneider is one of our Residential Replacement Representatives in Grand Rapids, and he has been working for Pella Windows and Doors since 2019. Although he isn’t working up there, Jacob grew up in Petoskey. He attended both Alma College and Central Michigan University. Prior to working for Pella, Jacob was a Sales Representative at Bluegreen where he sold timeshares. When he’s not working, Jacob enjoys cooking, kayaking, watching a superhero movie or spending time with his wife, family and friends.

jschneider@pellabyhorne.com