Residential Replacement Representative

Lauren Rosafort is a Retail Sales Representative in our Grand Rapids office and has been with Pella since 2020. Lauren is Originally from Hudsonville, Michigan, and furthered her education at Michigan State University. Before working at Pella, Lauren did Social & Corporate Event Sales & Coordination. Outside of work you can find Lauren outside with her two kids in the summertime, spending time on the lake at their cottage, crafting with her Cricut machine, and skiing in the winter months. Lauren is married to her husband Anthony, and together have two children, her daughter Presley and son Brody. They also have two rescued cat fur babies, Chester and Oliver.

Email Lauren: lrosafort@pellabyhorne.com