Sales Quoting - Mount Pleasant

Renee Patterson is a Trade Sales Quoter for Pella Windows and Doors in Mount Pleasant. She's been with Pella since 1978. Renee is very familiar with the territory she works in, as she grew up in Mount Pleasant and then attended Central Michigan University for her education. She joined the Pella team immediately following her time at school and has been with us ever since. Renee is blessed with her two sons (Aaron and Andrew), her daughter-in-law (Katie) and her five grandkids (Ellie, Abbie, Bentley, Evan and Kaed). When she's not in the office, Renee enjoys being a part of her church board, reading a good book and spending as much time with the grandkids as possible.