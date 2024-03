Warehouse Lead

Jeff Busch is our Warehouse Lead and he's been working at Pella Windows and Doors since 2006. Jeff received his education from the University of Phoenix, and he was in the Navy prior to working for Pella. When he's not working, Jeff will be spending any and all of his time playing with his two kids. Jeff's married to his wife, Stephanie, and together they have 2 boys, Luke and Matthew. They also have two dogs, Emmet and Piper.