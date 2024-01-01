Owner

John Estabrook is the proud Owner and President of Pella Windows and Doors. Originally from Wisconsin, John attended the University of Colorado Boulder where he received his Bachelor's in Journalism. He then attended Aquinas College right here in Grand Rapids where he received his Masters of Management. Prior to working for Pella, John worked in television advertising sales as well as being a television anchor and reporter. He then made the move to working for Pella Windows and Doors and he's been an integral member of the Pella family since 1982.

Apart from leading the Pella of Michigan team, John enjoys playing a round of golf and exercising in general. He's also quite the sports car enthusiast. In terms of family, John has a step-daughter (Ashlie), and he's happily involved with his life partner, Ryann Lambay. Together they have a sweet Labradoodle named Enzo, who frequently visits the office for treats and is quite the star on our social media pages.