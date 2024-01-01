Managing Partner & Commercial Sales Manager

T.J. Estabrook is the Managing Partner and he has been with Pella by Horne since 2020.

T.J. Originally is from Rhinelander, Wisconsin and attended the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire, Hamline University School of Law, and University of Washington School of Law. Prior to working at Pella, T.J. was a Mergers & Acquisitions Tax Attorney. Outside of work you will find T.J. boating, hunting, exercising, and traveling. T.J. has 4 Children Benton, Flynn, Adah, and Jules.

Contact me at tjestabrook@pellabyhorne.com