Trade Sales Manager

Mike Hane is a Trade Sales Manager in our Grand Rapids office and has been with us since 2021. Mike was born and raised in Chicago but now resides in Byron Center, Michigan. Mike graduated from Grand Valley University. Prior to working at Pella, Mike was in Sales and Sales Management at Xerox. Outside of work Mike enjoys spending time with Family and Friends, Golfing, and Projects around the house. Mike is married to his wife Stephanie and together have a daughter Quinn and son Tyson.

Email Mike: mhane@pellabyhorne.com

