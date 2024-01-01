Josh Moorehead

Executive Director

Josh is the Director of Operations for Pella North Carolina and Southwest Virginia. He has been with Pella North Carolina and Southwest Virginia for a little over a year, and prior to that had an 18 year career in multiple roles with Pella Corporation, manufacturing the windows and doors that we provide to our customers. Josh is also an Army veteran that served as an aerial delivery specialist in the 160th SOAR, 101st Airborne, and the 82nd Airborne.

Josh currently resides in Browns Summit with his wife Michelle and son Jaxon. His other son Jamison is currently attending Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Josh has a passion for being a servant leader for the teams he works with. In his spare time Josh likes to hang out with family, play golf, and fish.