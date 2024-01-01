Showroom Ambassador

Julie Sundem enriches Pella TN with a diverse professional background, including a decade in retail buying and planning at Target Corporation and a tenure as Brand Manager for Ralph Lauren. Settling in Nashville after time in Minneapolis and Southern California, Julie, who joined Pella in October 2022, is deeply family-oriented. She cherishes weekends spent supporting her three daughters in their endeavors and enjoys a lively home life on their 3-acre property, complete with chickens, dogs, rabbits, and soon, her daughter's retired show jumping horse! Julie's blend of strategic expertise and commitment to family and community perfectly embodies the spirit of Pella.