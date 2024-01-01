Kristen Lowrance

In-Home Sales Consultant

Kristen Kirby Lowrance, a dedicated Nashville native, has embraced her city’s vibrant energy throughout her career and personal life. Recently stepping into the role of In-Home Sales Consultant at Pella Tennessee, Kristen expertly blends her deep expertise in interior design, construction and professional organization. Beyond her professional endeavors, she leads a dynamic lifestyle filled with running, CrossFit and exploring new places. Kristen is also deeply committed to reading, philanthropy and enjoying life with her family, partner (Ty) and daughters (Brice and Ella Grace). Now, with Pella Tennessee, she is excited to bring her keen eye for detail and passion for design to help homeowners enhance their living spaces with custom solutions. Kristen looks forward to offering personalized, in-home design consultations, guiding clients to beautifully functional results.