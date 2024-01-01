Residential Sales Consultant - Traverse City

Ryan Fraser-Lee is one of our Residential Sales Consultants and he’s been working for Pella Windows and Doors since 2016. Although he’s initially from Grand Rapids, Traverse City is Ryan’s territory and is where he now calls home with his wife, Lauren. Prior to Pella, Ryan worked in junior hockey. In his spare time, Ryan enjoys being in the outdoors with activities ranging from snowshoeing and snowboarding in the winter to hiking and kayaking in the summer.

616.914.6742

rfraserlee@pellabyhorne.com