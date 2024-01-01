In-Home Sales Consultant

Sam Mang, approaching his second year with Pella, combines his passion for excellence with a rich and diverse background. A former college baseball player and coach at Trevecca University, Sam brings the same team spirit and dedication to his role at Pella. Born in Canton, Ohio, and raised in Woodstock, Georgia, his journey led him to Nashville, where he enjoys golfing and quality time with his Australian Shepherd and fiancé, whom he met at Trevecca. As they prepare for their upcoming wedding, Sam continues to build strong relationships with clients, reflecting the commitment and teamwork honed on the baseball field.