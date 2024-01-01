Pro-Select Technician

Scott Paine is a Pro-Select Technician in our Traverse City office and has been with us since 2021. Scott grew up in West Bloomfield, Michigan and prior to working for our branch, he was the Owner/operator of Countryside Remodeling LLC, a subcontractor for Pella Windows and Doors of Auburn Hills, Michigan. Outside of work Scott enjoys being outdoors and doing things such as kayaking, hunting, fishing, home improvements, spending time, and sharing the same hobbies with his wife. He also has a dog named Nova and a Cat named T.

Scott's Email: spaine@pellabyhorne.com