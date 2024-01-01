In-Home Sales Consultant

Sharon Massey is a true Nashville native who cherishes her roots in this vibrant city, firmly stating there's nowhere else she'd rather be. Family is at the heart of Sharon's world; married with a daughter currently navigating college life, they seize every opportunity to explore new destinations together, embracing the joy of travel. Sharon's artistic spirit shines brightly through her hobbies and her professional journey. With a profound love for pottery, art in all its forms, and the thrill of live musical and Broadway performances, she brings creativity and passion to everything she does. Holding a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Ceramics, Sharon dedicated two decades to mastering her craft as a professional potter. Her artistic path then led her through the design industry before finding a new home in the window sector, where she has made her mark over the past eight years, including a significant tenure at Pella for more than two years. Sharon's life is a testament to following one's passions, from the artistic to the familial, all while anchored by the love for her hometown of Nashville.