Home & Window Maintenance Tips For Summer

Upgrade windows for energy efficiency. Summer months bring that summer heat. It’s the perfect time to do an energy audit and upgrade your windows to be more energy efficient. We offer a variety of options that are Energy Star certified.

Airflow with open windows, fans or AC. With the heat and humidity this summer, you will have to decide how you will deal with maintaining airflow in your home. This may include either opening windows, using fans, using an AC unit, or a combination. We have a variety of window choices including casement and awning windows that can open outwards and single- and double-hung windows that can be lifted up. All of these functional windows allow for airflow in your home. You can also use lone-standing fans or ceiling fans to push the air throughout your home. If you decide to use an air conditioner unit, be sure to check that you have the right size for your window, so it is properly insulated as to not let the cool air escape.

Check weatherstripping. Weatherstripping is an airtight material that is used to insulate the space between the window sash and the windowpane. As summer begins, be sure to check for any dryness or cracking in the stripping. This deterioration can lead to leaks that can cause a decrease in your windows energy efficiency as the hot air can now enter your home. If you do see this, it may be time for a replacement of the weather stripping.

Check window caulking. Window caulking serves as a barrier in the spaces between your windows and the siding on your home. As with weather stripping, any corrosion of the caulking can lead to higher energy bills due to the hot air being able to get in through this area.

Check for any leaks. Overall, to prepare for this summer season, check for any leaks. This includes looking for any condensation that may be around your home as this could lead to mold.

Check hardware and windowpanes. Along with checking the weatherstripping and caulking around the windows, be sure to check the window hardware and panes. You should check that your windows can open smoothly and close and lock securely. Also, look for any cracked or broken glass.

Clean windows. Another great thing to do during the summer is to clean your windows. Dirt and debris can break down windows making them not last as long. Cleaning them of this and pollen is important for the longevity of your windows. Some key points when cleaning your windows are to use soap and water or window cleaner and to clean the windows using top to bottom strokes. There are several tips and products to help you avoid streaking and glaring on your window including cleaning your windows on a cloudier summer day to avoid the sun leaving marks while they are drying. Properly drying your windows and windowsills are vital in preventing mold and mildew.