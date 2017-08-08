All About Casement Windows

Letting the air in

When it comes to casement windows, one feature to keep in mind is air flow. Their unique hinged design makes them great at capturing the air that travels along the outside of your home, “scooping” it inwards for a refreshing breeze. The entire sash (part of the window that opens and closes) opens, allowing for ventilation across the entire open area – where as double-hung window sashes can slide upwards from the bottom of the window or downwards from the top, but the sash will still cover a portion of the window opening. This makes casements a great style option for homeowners who enjoy having windows open, or for rooms that can benefit from additional ventilation, like kitchens or bathrooms.

Casement windows are also a great option during cooler months. Because they have one sash to seal (rather than two), they will typically have slightly lower air leakage (the measurement of how much air will enter a room through a product). When strong winds blow against a casement window, it presses the window against the frame and the window's seal.

Beyond temperature control and ventilation, casement windows are easy to clean, simple to operate, and come in a variety of styles that can change the way they look, operate, and control airflow. See what casement window styles you can choose from below.