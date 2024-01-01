<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Columbus Bay Windows

Bay Windows Transform a Room with Added Light and Space

Bay windows are a popular feature of many homes because they provide brighter rooms, enhanced air circulation, and a cozy space that can add extra square footage within the home. Bay windows are made when three separate windows are joined together at an angle, protruding from the exterior of the home.

Columbus, Ohio, is made up of many distinct neighborhoods, each featuring unique architectural elements. Bay windows are commonly seen in the Italianate-style homes found in the German Village and Italian Village neighborhoods as well as on traditional Victorian-style homes found in Victorian Village. You may also see bay windows in the Colonial and Tudor revivals of Bexley or Upper Arlington as well as in classic ranch-style homes popular on the Northwest side and Berwick.

Commonly known as: projection window, box bay window, garden bay window

Slide 1 / 3

PELLA NOW, PAY LATER

50% Off Qualifying Installations1

OR

0% APR for 60 Months2

Claim Offer

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Styles of Bay Windows

Several variations of bay windows exist in architecture besides the standard 30- and 40-degree angle bay window with a larger, fixed window featured in the center. A box bay window is a 90-degree bay window, protruding from the exterior of the house at a complete right angle. This style is commonly used as a garden bay window for a kitchen. A bow window includes four or more fixed or vented windows that form together in a curved line. A bow window works best for exterior walls where 80 inches or more can be allocated, whereas a bay window needs only 40 inches.

Kitchen Bay Window

Adding a bay window above a kitchen sink is a popular feature that allows sunlight to stream into a room that traditionally contains fewer windows. Extending beyond the exterior wall, a bay window lets in more light while using less wall space, allowing more room for wall cabinets to store kitchen essentials.

Traditional Bay Window Architecture

From an architectural standpoint, bay windows work well with vertically-proportioned home exteriors, adding an interesting element to the exterior of the home as well as the interior. This window style is common in Victorian- and Italianate-style architecture. Although not necessarily included in original historic designs, you will also commonly see bay windows in Tudor revivals, Colonial revivals, and American ranch-style homes popular in Columbus, Ohio.

Sitting Bay Windows

Bay windows are unique in their ability to provide additional space within the home. Many homeowners choose to make use of that cozy nook by creating a seating area. Seating areas with bay windows can provide an area to sit with additional storage built in, making the most of a potentially awkward space within a room.

Product Lines

Columbus Climate Recommendations

Durable Materials

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood with exterior aluminum cladding, vinyl, and fiberglass are low maintenance and can stand up to extreme weather.

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Window panes of glass with Advanced Low-E will help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and keeping the heat in.

Weather Protection

Prepare wood windows for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers. EnduraClad® and EnduraClad® Plus exterior finishes help resist fading and look great for years.

Columbus Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

Customized with You in Mind

Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

Built to Last

Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

We Come to You

An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Columbus expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Enter your Zip Code

Frequently Asked Questions

Which window style best fits my home?
I need new windows. Where do I start?
Where can I find current installation instructions for my Pella windows, doors and installation accessories?
How can I decorate or design around my bay window?
What is the difference between a bay window and a bow window?