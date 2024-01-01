Bay windows are a popular feature of many homes because they provide brighter rooms, enhanced air circulation, and a cozy space that can add extra square footage within the home. Bay windows are made when three separate windows are joined together at an angle, protruding from the exterior of the home.

Columbus, Ohio, is made up of many distinct neighborhoods, each featuring unique architectural elements. Bay windows are commonly seen in the Italianate-style homes found in the German Village and Italian Village neighborhoods as well as on traditional Victorian-style homes found in Victorian Village. You may also see bay windows in the Colonial and Tudor revivals of Bexley or Upper Arlington as well as in classic ranch-style homes popular on the Northwest side and Berwick.

Commonly known as: projection window, box bay window, garden bay window