Columbus Bay Windows
Bay Windows Transform a Room with Added Light and Space
Bay windows are a popular feature of many homes because they provide brighter rooms, enhanced air circulation, and a cozy space that can add extra square footage within the home. Bay windows are made when three separate windows are joined together at an angle, protruding from the exterior of the home.
Columbus, Ohio, is made up of many distinct neighborhoods, each featuring unique architectural elements. Bay windows are commonly seen in the Italianate-style homes found in the German Village and Italian Village neighborhoods as well as on traditional Victorian-style homes found in Victorian Village. You may also see bay windows in the Colonial and Tudor revivals of Bexley or Upper Arlington as well as in classic ranch-style homes popular on the Northwest side and Berwick.
Commonly known as: projection window, box bay window, garden bay window
Columbus Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.