Pella Windows & Doors of Eastern Iowa
Popular Window Styles
Double-Hung
Double-Hung windows have a top sash that can be lowered and a bottom sash that can be raised.
Single-Hung
Single-Hung windows have a fixed top sash and a bottom sash that can be raised.
Sliding
Sliding Windows have one fixed sash and another sash that slides side to side.
Casement
Casement Windows hinge at the side and open out from the other side.
Awning
Awning Windows hinge at the top and open out from the bottom.
Bay
Bay windows extend outward and typically include a fixed window in the center joined together with venting windows on each side.
Bow
Bow windows are a combination of four or more windows joined together and extending outward to form a graceful curve.
Custom
Unique custom windows designed and built just for you.
Special Shape windows include angled, rectangular or curved shapes that do not vent.
Specialty
Specialty windows offer unique beauty and operational styles.
