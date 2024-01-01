<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Looking for new windows for your home? Explore Pella's wide variety of home window styles and shapes and find the perfect complement to your home. Select a style below to view the product lines and learn more about the types of windows Pella offers.
Arched casement windows

Popular Window Styles

Double-Hung

Double-Hung windows have a top sash that can be lowered and a bottom sash that can be raised.

Single-Hung

Single-Hung windows have a fixed top sash and a bottom sash that can be raised.

Sliding

Sliding Windows have one fixed sash and another sash that slides side to side.

Casement

Casement Windows hinge at the side and open out from the other side.

Awning

Awning Windows hinge at the top and open out from the bottom.

Bay

Bay windows extend outward and typically include a fixed window in the center joined together with venting windows on each side.

Bow

Bow windows are a combination of four or more windows joined together and extending outward to form a graceful curve.

Custom

Unique custom windows designed and built just for you.

Special Shape windows include angled, rectangular or curved shapes that do not vent.

Specialty

Specialty windows offer unique beauty and operational styles.

